DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Axl Rose Slams Vice President Pence Over NFL Game ‘PR Stunt’

"Thanks WH 4 the $200k Colts game PR stunt," he tweeted.
Filed Under: Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Indianapolis Colts, Mike Pence, San Francisco 49ers, Vice President
VIDEO: Vice President Pence Walks Out of 49ers-Colts Game After National Anthem Protest

 
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence attended and abruptly left the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers game in his home state of Indiana. In a statement, the former state governor claimed his walkout was due to NFL players’ peaceful anthem protest against police brutality: “I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

Critics of the Trump administration quickly condemned the decision as a “stunt,” including Indiana native (and Guns ‘N Roses frontman) Axl Rose. The rock icon, who had not tweeted since May 17, wrote a searing 42-character message: “Thanks WH 4 the $200k Colts game PR stunt.”

Rose cited the reported cost of sending Pence to the game with security in tow, which some have called a political stunt.

Pence is not the first member of the administration to earn a rebuke from Axl. Last November, Rose tweeted: “Good people don’t listen to, acknowledge, nominate or elect people like Senator [now-Attorney General] Jeff Sessions.” On the road, Axl has spoken out against President Trump and his political agenda. During a Mexico show in December, the band destroyed a pinata shaped like the then president-elect.

See Axl’s latest tweet below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch