Bruno Mars Brings Acoustic ‘That’s What I Like’ To Charlie Rose

'Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo' Airs Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10:00pm PT on CBS | KPIX 5
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Bruno Mars showed off another layer of his considerable talents with an inspired acoustic take on his hit, “That’s What I Like,” on Charlie Rose.

The stripped-down performance featured Mars and two of his band members making the beat by pounding on a folding table with a guitarist, bassist and piano player providing the melodies.

The five-time GRAMMY-winning singer followed the song by sitting with Rose for a rare in-depth interview about his life and music. Watch the full segment here.

Mars is set to debut his first prime-time television special, Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

