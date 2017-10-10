Demi Lovato Shares ‘Simply Complicated’ Documentary Trailer



By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Demi Lovato has shared the trailer for her new documentary, Simply Complicated, that’s set to debut October 17th on YouTube.

The dramatic and emotional clip shows a montage of moments from the pop star’s life, from being discovered as “gifted” at the age of five through her highly publicized battles with personal demons, including the time she punched a backup dancer in the face at an airport. The trailer also acknowledges Lovato’s more than fives years of being sober.

Lovato has gone on record saying that the new documentary will address her sexuality, which is subject fans have speculated on in the past.

“Just because I’m refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn’t mean I’m not going to stand up for what I believe in,” she wrote in a Twitter post last month. “If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.