Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District Classes Canceled Wednesday

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Air quality problems coupled with the unpredictability of fires in the area prompted officials with a school district in Solano County to cancel classes for Wednesday, district officials said Tuesday.

Classes at all schools in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District are canceled for Wednesday, Superintendent Kris Corey said in a message posted to social media and the district’s website.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority,” Corey said in the letter.

All schools will be closed to the public and employees will not report to work, Corey said.

School district officials will continue to monitor the fire situation and update students, parents and staff through the automated calls, radio station KUIC, Facebook, Twitter and the district’s website.

On Tuesday, neighboring Suisun Valley K-8 School at 4985 Lambert Road north of Fairfield was closed because of the fires’ impacts on roads near the school. The school will also be closed Wednesday, school officials said.

The Atlas Fire, which started around 9:20 p.m. Sunday off Atlas Peak Road south of Lake Berryessa in Napa County, prompted mandatory evacuation orders for parts of west Solano County on Monday, according to Fairfield police.

