Harvey Weinstein’s Wife, Georgina Chapman Seeking Divorce

(CBS SF/AP) – Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, tells People Magazine she is leaving her husband.

Producer Harvey Weinstein (L) and designer Georgina Chapman attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

She said in a statement her heart breaks for all the women who have suffered because of Weinstein’s “unforgivable” actions and pleaded for privacy for herself and her two young children as allegations against her husband mount. They married in 2007.

When the scandal broke last week in The New York Times last week, Weinstein told reporters Chapman was standing behind him.

Chapman founded the luxury brand Marchesa, known for feminine, dramatic red carpet gowns, with design partner Keren Craig in 2004, the year Chapman met Weinstein at a party in New York City.

