Police Activity Briefly Shuts Down Southbound 101 At McKee In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police activity forced authorities to shut down southbound Highway 101 at McKee in San Jose for about 30 minutes late Tuesday morning, according to CHP.

The San Jose area CHP Twitter account posted about the closure at 11:43 a.m.

CHP diverted traffic off the freeway at McKee. Currently there is no word about the nature of the police activity.

KCBS Traffic tweeted about a half an hour later that the police activity was over and all lanes had reopened.

Drivers in the area had been advised to use alternate routes until incident is resolved.

