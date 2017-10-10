DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

San Rafael Firefighters Contain Brush Fire; Man Spotted Fleeing Scene

Filed Under: Fire, San Rafael, Suspicious Fire

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – A small vegetation fire reported in San Rafael Tuesday morning has been fully contained and may be suspicious in nature because a person was seen running from the scene, fire officials said.

San Rafael fire officials initially wrote on Twitter at 8:37 a.m.  about the 1-acre fire off of Professional Center Parkway.

As of 9:05 a.m., the fire had been fully contained. Fire officials are asking residents to call 911 if they have any information about the male seen running from the scene.

Fire crews on the scene of a small vegetation fire in San Rafael on October 10, 2017. (San Rafael Fire Department via Twitter)

