Sonoma County Wildfire Burning Near Sears Point Grows To 2,000 Acres

(CBS SF) — A wildfire burning near Sears Point in Sonoma County has grown to 2,000 acres and is 40 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said Tuesday morning.

The 37 Fire, burning near state Highway 37 and Lakeville Highway just west of Skaggs Island, was 15 percent contained at 1,500 acres on Monday afternoon.

By 6:30 p.m., it had grown to 1,916 acres, according to Marin County Fire, which assumed management of the incident Monday evening.

As many as 60 structures were threatened in the area northwest of the Sonoma Raceway, formerly known as the Sears Point Raceway.

Marin County today at the 37 Incident. Morning briefing. pic.twitter.com/nEud80TAZ0 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) October 10, 2017

The raceway is opening its 50-acre campground Tuesday afternoon to evacuees from the several wildfires currently burning in the North Bay.

The raceway at state Highways 37 and 121 is equipped to handle up to 2,000 campers during i event weekends and is opening its largest campground to evacuees in recreational vehicles.

Those in need of RV camping should enter at Gate 6 on Highway 121 a quarter-mile north of Highway 37, raceway officials said.

The raceway is teaming up with United Site Services to offer RV services, including water and sewage, to campers at the site.

Anyone with questions can call (800) 870-7223, email sonomaraceway@sonomaraceway.com, or visit the Sonoma Raceway main office at

29355 Arnold Drive.

