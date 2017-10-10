DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

VP Mike Pence Steals Spotlight From NFL Players

By Dennis O'Donnell
Filed Under: Gameday

San Francisco (KPIX) — Oscar Wild once wrote, “there is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.”

Vice President Mike Pence’s appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday would have only garnered a cutaway or two during Sunday’s 49ers-Colts game.

Instead, the VP’s abrupt exit after a number of 49ers kneeled during the national anthem became one of the day’s biggest stories.

It may have been a PR stunt, but the Trump administration is succeeding in changing the narrative of the story from social injustice to disrespecting the flag.

By Monday, critics were still talking about it. The cost of the trip to Indianapolis and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatening to bench any players that don’t stand for the anthem.

More from Dennis O'Donnell
