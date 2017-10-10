DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Wildfire Smoke Drifts Across Bay Area For 2nd Straight Day

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As firefighters continue to battle over a dozen wildfires in the Napa and Sonoma Valley wine country, air quality remains an issue across the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday that particulate matter from smoke is making the air unhealthy for San Francisco, much of the Peninsula and the entire North Bay.

Parts of the East Bay and Peninsula have air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with heart disease, older adults and children.

For a second straight morning, a thick haze and the smell of smoke was prevalent in downtown San Francisco, including the KPIX 5 studios.

View of Downtown San Francisco covered in smoke resulting from the wildfires in Wine Country on October 10, 2017. (CBS)

View of downtown San Francisco covered in smoke resulting from the wildfires in Napa and Sonoma counties, October 10, 2017. (CBS)

People in the Bay Area again posted pictures of the smoke and haze on social media.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that residents could find respite from poor air quality by visiting library branches that have air filters.

Library locations include the city’s main library at 100 Larkin Street, the Chinatown Branch Library at 1135 Powell Street, the Mission Bay Branch Library at 960 Fourth Street and the Glen Park Branch Library at 2825 Diamond Street.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District urges Bay Area residents to avoid outdoor activities and to prevent children from playing outdoors while smoky conditions last. Residents are urged to keep windows and doors closed and to run air conditioners on recirculated air.

People with asthma, heart disease or lung disease are urged to follow their doctor’s recommendations and to contact their physician if symptoms worsen.

