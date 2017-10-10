Wildfire Smoke Drifts Across Bay Area For 2nd Straight Day

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As firefighters continue to battle over a dozen wildfires in the Napa and Sonoma Valley wine country, air quality remains an issue across the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday that particulate matter from smoke is making the air unhealthy for San Francisco, much of the Peninsula and the entire North Bay.

Parts of the East Bay and Peninsula have air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with heart disease, older adults and children.

For a second straight morning, a thick haze and the smell of smoke was prevalent in downtown San Francisco, including the KPIX 5 studios.

People in the Bay Area again posted pictures of the smoke and haze on social media.

View from my house in San Francisco with heavy smoke from wine country fires pic.twitter.com/BgzEKjjjHA — Dennis O'Donnell (@KPIXSPORTS) October 10, 2017

The smoke from the #TubbsFire is so thick in San Francisco you can barely see Yerba Buena from California/Market, mich less the East Bay pic.twitter.com/eZ4EL9CVBV — Will Davidson (@kilodelta) October 10, 2017

Smoke in Russian Hill, San Francisco, from fires 50 miles away pic.twitter.com/JHmKuisKyO — Julie Higgins (@Juliehiggins1H) October 10, 2017

I can usually see downtown San Francisco in the distance if there's no fog. There's no fog today. This is all smoke. pic.twitter.com/w3PR924l3K — Andrea Bloom (@DreBloom) October 10, 2017

And today is even worse… Air Quality up to 170, and the City is covered in a dense layer of smoke.

Could typically see the Bay, Oakland, & Oakland Hills from this window.#sonomafireshttps://t.co/m3KMgA4MBT pic.twitter.com/Wn86ly8nXR — Blair Hunter (@blairh) October 10, 2017

The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that residents could find respite from poor air quality by visiting library branches that have air filters.

Library locations include the city’s main library at 100 Larkin Street, the Chinatown Branch Library at 1135 Powell Street, the Mission Bay Branch Library at 960 Fourth Street and the Glen Park Branch Library at 2825 Diamond Street.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District urges Bay Area residents to avoid outdoor activities and to prevent children from playing outdoors while smoky conditions last. Residents are urged to keep windows and doors closed and to run air conditioners on recirculated air.

People with asthma, heart disease or lung disease are urged to follow their doctor’s recommendations and to contact their physician if symptoms worsen.