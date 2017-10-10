Wine County Wildfires Continue Advance; 11 Dead, 15 Active Fires

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Thousands awoke in evacuation centers across California’s Wine Country Tuesday while firefighters turned their attentions from rescuing endangered residents to gaining come control over 15 wildfires that have killed at least 11 people, turned neighborhoods to piles of ashes and consumed nearly 107,000 acres.

Fire officials said they have no containment on any of the 15 fires burning in 6 counties and several residential areas near Fairfield in Solano County were forced to evacuated late Monday night as were residents of the Oakmont neighborhood in fire ravaged Santa Rosa.

“The conditions are just so tinder dry,” said Daniel Berlant, a Cal Fire spokesman early Tuesday. “Even with the wind dying down, our fire risk continues to elevate. We know we have made progress overnight. Once the sun comes up we will have a better idea (at the level of containment).”

A new death was reported early Tuesday in Yuba County where a person was killed as they attempted to flee the deadly flames. Officials expected the wildfires toll to continue to rise.

Mother Nature gave beleaguered firefighters a break early Tuesday as the gusty winds filled with glowing, fire-spreading embers died down. Gusts were being measured in single instead of double digits.

And more reinforcements were on the way as firefighters from across California continued to arrive. California National Guard helicopters have also joined the fleet of 50 aircraft help to fight the blazes.

An elderly couple in Napa County — who has been married for more than 60 years — were among the dead and Queen of the Valley hospital said early Tuesday that they have treated at least 50 people with burn injuries from the Atlas fire.

At least 100 have been injured and at least 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed — numbers that will surely continue to grow. Dozens of residents also remain missing.

In Santa Rosa, a curfew continued into daybreak to help stem looting — San Francisco had sent 100 police officers to Santa Rosa to help keep looters at bay. Evacuated residents were told they would be allowed into many of the fire ravaged neighborhoods after sunrise.

Taken as a group, the fires are already among the deadliest in California history.

Residents who gathered at emergency shelters and grocery stores said they were shocked by the speed and ferocity of the flames. They recalled all the possessions they had left behind and were lost.

“All that good stuff, I’m never going to see it again,” said Jeff Okrepkie, who fled his neighborhood in Santa Rosa knowing it was probably the last time he would see his home of the past five years standing.

His worst fears were confirmed Monday, when a friend sent him a photo of what was left: a smoldering heap of burnt metal and debris.

Some of the largest of the 15 blazes burning over a 200-mile region were in Napa and Sonoma counties, home to dozens of wineries that attract tourists from around the world. They sent smoke as far south as San Francisco, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) away.

Sonoma County said it has received more than 100 missing-person reports as family and friends scramble to locate loved ones.

The reports have come via calls to a hotline the county set up for the missing, according to Scott Alonso, communications director for Sonoma County.

It’s possible that many or most of the missing are safe but simply can’t be reached because of the widespread loss of cell service and other communications.

Much of the damage was in Santa Rosa, a far larger and more developed city than usually finds itself at the mercy of a wildfire. The city is home to 175,000 residents, including both the wine-country wealthy and the working class.

The flames were unforgiving to both groups. Hundreds of homes of all sizes were leveled by flames so hot they melted the glass off of cars and turned aluminum wheels into liquid.

Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry, who now runs an outdoor sporting goods store in Santa Rosa, was forced to flee in minutes along with his wife, two daughters, and a son just over 2 weeks old.

“I can’t shake hearing people scream in terror as the flames barreled down on us,” Lowry said.

His family and another evacuating with them tried to take U.S. 101 to evacuate but found it blocked by flames, and had to take country roads to get to the family friends who took them in.

A 90-mile stretch of the highway is framed by the flames and a major concern overnight, said Brad Alexander, a spokesman for the California Office of Emergency Services.

Highway 12, which winds through the heart of wine country, was also rendered unusable by the flames.

“Sonoma and Napa counties have been hit very hard,” Alexander said.

October has generally been the most destructive time of year for California wildfires. What was unusual Sunday, however, was to have so many fires take off at the same time.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the fire areas, and asked the federal government to do the same. Vice President Mike Pence, who is visiting California, said at an event near Sacramento that the federal government stands with California as it takes on the blazes, but he made no specific promises.

