Ariana Grande Shares Message of Encouragement on National Coming Out Day

Ariana Grande

(RADIO.COM) – Ariana Grande took to Twitter this afternoon with a message of encouragement for National Coming Out Day.

“Happy national comin out day!” the singer wrote. “For every person that gives u a hard time for being you, there are a whole lot more ready to celebrate you.”

“Coming out – whether it is as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or allied – STILL MATTERS,” reads a statement on the website of LGBT civil rights advocacy group Human Rights Campain. “When people know someone who is LGBTQ, they are far more likely to support equality under the law. Beyond that, our stories can be powerful to each other.”

