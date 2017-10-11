DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Ayesha Curry Says She’s Been ‘Approached’ To Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Filed Under: "Dancing With The Stars", Ayesha Curry
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Ayesha Curry attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Ayesha Curry (credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
By Philiana Ng

(ET ONLINE) – Ayesha Curry is doing it all, but could a turn on the dance floor be in her future?

The chef extraordinaire, who recently launched her own cookware line The Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Collection, stopped by ET’s Burbank studio on Wednesday and revealed to our Deidre Behar that she’s been on the shortlist to join Dancing With the Stars.

Asked whether her husband of six years, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, would ever entertain joining the show down the line, Curry joked that someone in their immediate family is desperate for him to put on the dancing shoes. “I don’t know if he would make the decision to do it, but his mom really wants him to do it,” she said with a laugh.

The 28-year-old mother of two shared that she’s actually been asked to compete on DWTS.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but I have been approached to do it and I chicken out every single time,” Curry revealed. “I’ve got two left feet.”

While Curry isn’t shy about posting videos of her dancing or grooving to music on social media, she insists she doesn’t have rhythm — though, we beg to differ!

