Miley Cyrus Takes a Ride With James Corden On Carpool Karaoke

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Miley Cyrus rode shotgun on another installment of The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke,” cycling through her career hits and new material. Cyrus and host James Corden blasted her early material like “The Climb” and “Party In The U.S.A.” as well as songs from her new album Younger Now.

Miley also discussed her musical evolution with The Late Late Show host:

“The twerking Robin Thick VMAs led me to be the activist that I am now because I realize, if that many people are going to talk about something that I do, then I should make it a good thing,” she said. “And I should make it something that can change people’s lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but become a fun Halloween costume for people.”

In the episode’s highlight, Corden and Cyrus do their best live rendition of “Wrecking Ball.”

