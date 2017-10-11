DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

4 Hospitalized In Mission District Shooting

Filed Under: Mission District, San Francisco, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Four people were hospitalized after a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 7:06 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Treat Avenue.

A suspect chased the victims and shot at them. All four, men ages 60, 56, 44 and 39, were hit and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect, described as a man believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, remains at large.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

