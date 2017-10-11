Man Accused Of Firing AR-15 After Disturbance In Petaluma Bar

PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Petaluma police arrested a Eureka man on suspicion of firing an assault rifle downtown early Wednesday morning.

Travis Morgan, 51, was told to leave Gale’s Central Club at 106 Petaluma Blvd. N. around 12:15 a.m., Sgt. Ron Klein said.

Morgan was causing a disturbance and acting oddly in the bar, and he mentioned having guns in his car as he was leaving, Klein said.

A witness who reported seeing Morgan holding an AR-15 assault-type rifle on Western Avenue grabbed the weapon from Morgan, who then ran north on American Alley, Klein said.

A patrol officer found Morgan near the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Petaluma Boulevard North and he was arrested without incident, Klein said.

Morgan had allegedly fired the rifle in the downtown area, and two rifle casings that matched the rifle he was carrying were found near a Ford F-150 associated with him, Klein said.

Police do not know what Morgan was shooting at and no damage was found in the downtown area, Klein said.

Morgan was on post-release community supervision for being in possession of stolen property, Klein said. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police are investigating whether the rifle was recently stolen, Klein said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.