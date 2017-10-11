DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

3 Jump To Safety As Fire Engulfs Pleasant Hill Apartments

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) – A fire late Monday night in Pleasant Hill forced three people to jump to safety from a second story apartment, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District inspector said Tuesday.

Someone called at 10:51 p.m. to report the fire at an eight-unit apartment building in the 300 block of Camelback Road, Fire Inspector Steve Aubert said.

Before firefighters arrived, flames trapped three people living in one apartment, Aubert said.

Firefighters battle an apartment fire on the 300 block of Camelback Road in Pleasant Hill on October 9, 2017. (Contra Costa County Fire Protection District via Twitter)

Two people jumped from a second story window while the third jumped from a second story balcony.

All three were treated by paramedics and released at the scene.

Aubert said flames engulfed four apartments and the other four sustained damage.

No other buildings were damaged.

