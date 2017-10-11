Suspect Arrested In Milpitas Hotel Sexual Assaults

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A Fremont man has been arrested to two violent armed sexual assaults at Milpitas area hotels, authorities announced Wednesday.

Milpitas police said 26-year-old Shandon Travalis Lawson has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for rape, oral copulation, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, criminal threats, false imprisonment, assault with the intent to commit a felony, and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators said the first assault took place at the Baymont Inn and Suites, located at 66 South Main Street on Sept. 26th. The 21-year-old victim of the assault told officers that she had been forced to engage in sexual acts with a man wielding a knife.

The man also stole cash from the victim and tied her up before fleeing from the area.

She described her attacker as an African-American male, 20-30 years of age, 5’-06” to 5’-08” tall, 135 to 145 pounds wearing a yellow reflective safety vest.

On Oct. 2, police were called to the Brookside Inn, located at 400 Valley Way. The 19-year-old victim said an African-American male, wearing a green construction safety vest, had brandished a knife and assaulted her.

Investigators said the victim managed to escape by jumping out of a second floor window and immediately called 9-1-1.

Within minutes, Milpitas Police officers located Lawson — who matched the suspect description — in the parking-lot of the Brookside Inn.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or have had contact with Shandon Travalis Lawson, please call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website at:

http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip