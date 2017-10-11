West Contra Costa Schools Cancel Classes, Activities Over Air Quality

(CBS SF) — West Contra Costa Unified School District schools will be closed Thursday because of poor air quality in the area from the North Bay wildfires.
Superintendent Matthew Duffy wrote in a letter to the district community that “the fires to the north continue to affect air quality in our district and it is predicted to worsen on Thursday.”
All athletic events and practices, as well as other after-school activities are also canceled.
Duffy noted that “surrounding districts in Benicia, Vallejo and Vacaville also made the decision today to close schools on Thursday and
Friday” and said WCCUSD officials will make a decision on whether to also close schools Friday “as more information is gathered.”
District offices and departments will remain open Thursday.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.