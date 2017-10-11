DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

West Contra Costa Schools Cancel Classes, Activities Over Air Quality

(CBS SF) — West Contra Costa Unified School District schools will be closed Thursday because of poor air quality in the area from the North Bay wildfires.

Superintendent Matthew Duffy wrote in a letter to the district community that “the fires to the north continue to affect air quality in our  district and it is predicted to worsen on Thursday.”

All athletic events and practices, as well as other after-school activities are also canceled.

Duffy noted that “surrounding districts in Benicia, Vallejo and Vacaville also made the decision today to close schools on Thursday and
Friday” and said WCCUSD officials will make a decision on whether to also close schools Friday “as more information is gathered.”

District offices and departments will remain open Thursday.

 

