Bay Area Sports Teams Donate $450K To Wildfire Relief

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Several Bay Area professional sports teams, including the Golden State Warriors and both local pro football and baseball teams, have combined to donate $450,000 in support of North Bay wildfire relief efforts.

The donation—from the Warriors, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland A’s, San Francisco Giants, San Jose Sharks hockey team and San Jose Earthquakes soccer team—went to a website set up at www.youcaring.com/firerelief.

The teams are encouraging their fans to donate at the site as well, or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross disaster relief.

“The North Bay is a large part of our Warriors family and we’re devastated by what they’re enduring at this time,” Warriors president Rick Welts said. “We are joining forces with the rest of our sports community to help relief efforts and encourage any fans who are able to help by donating as well.”

