Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

Filed Under: Fire damage, Firefighters, Napa, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Wildfires, Wine Country wildfires

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — While media reports focused on homes and life-long dreams lost in the flames, the devastation left behind by the wine country wildfires paid witness to the flames indiscriminate destruction of everything in its path.

In Santa Rosa, several fast-foot restaurants and convenience stores were reduced to burned out hulks, their drive-thru signs leading only to piles of ashes.

santa rosa fire arbys destroyed Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

mcdonalds burned getty images Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

extra mile burned getty image Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

A fire station in Santa Rosa wasn’t even immune to the wrath of the flames.

santa rosa fire station getty images Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

santa rosa fire station getty images1 Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

Several wineries were either damaged or destroyed.

winery damage getty images Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

winery damaage sonoma getty images Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

gettyimages 859877426 Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

Major hotels and resorts were turned into piles of wreckage.

gettyimages 859545442 Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

