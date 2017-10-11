Wine Country Wildfires Spared Little In Their Paths

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — While media reports focused on homes and life-long dreams lost in the flames, the devastation left behind by the wine country wildfires paid witness to the flames indiscriminate destruction of everything in its path.
In Santa Rosa, several fast-foot restaurants and convenience stores were reduced to burned out hulks, their drive-thru signs leading only to piles of ashes.A fire station in Santa Rosa wasn’t even immune to the wrath of the flames.
Several wineries were either damaged or destroyed. Major hotels and resorts were turned into piles of wreckage.