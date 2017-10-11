Zuckerberg Sorry For Virtual Tour Of Devastated Puerto Rico

MENLO PARK (CBS / AP) — Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for showcasing Facebook’s virtual reality capability with a tour of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.
The Facebook founder and another executive discussed the platform’s virtual reality project through avatars in a video recorded live Monday.
The video begins with the avatars pictured on the roof of Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters before heading to Puerto Rico by using a 360-degree video recorded by National Public Radio as a backdrop.
Zuckerberg later responded to critics, writing that his goal of showing “how VR can raise awareness and help us see what’s happening in different parts of the world” wasn’t clear. He says he’s sorry to anyone who was offended.
Facebook is also working to restore internet connectivity on the island and has donated money to the relief effort.
