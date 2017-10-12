DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Green Day Announce Greatest Hits Album ‘God’s Favorite Band’

Filed Under: God’s Favorite Band, Greatest Hits, Green Day, Miranda Lambert, Ordinary World
VIDEO: Green Day – “Holiday” (Music Video)

 
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Is Green Day “God’s favorite band?”

Regardless, that’s the title of the rockers’ new greatest hits collection and the edgy name does right by their decades of provocative music. The 22-track album features material from their early days through the height of their Bush administration agitation and beyond.

God’s Favorite Band also features a new song, “Back in the USA.” and a new version of “Ordinary World” that features Miranda Lambert. Lambert previously collaborated with Armstrong for an Everly Brothers tribute at the 2014 GRAMMY Awards.

The compilation’s name was inspired by a bit from a CBS Late Show bit in March:

“On March 22nd, God miraculously came down to the Ed Sullivan Theatre to introduce Green Day as ‘God’s Favorite Band’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the band’s reps wrote in a cheeky press release. “When God speaks people listen, and that day God bestowed upon Green Day the title: Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band.”

God’s Favorite Band debuts November 17 and is available for pre-order.

Check out the full tracklisting below:
1. 2000 Light Years Away
2. Longview
3. Welcome To Paradise
4. Basket Case
5. When I Come Around
6. She
7. Brain Stew
8. Hitchin’ a Ride
9. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
10. Minority
11. Warning
12. American Idiot
13. Boulevard of Broken Dreams
14. Holiday
15. Wake Me Up When September Ends
16. Know Your Enemy
17. 21 Guns
18. Oh Love
19. Bang Bang
20. Still Breathing
21. Ordinary World (feat Miranda Lambert)
22. Back In The USA

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch