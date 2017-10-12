North Bay Breathing Mask Free Giveaway

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Schools have been closed, doctors offices and emergency rooms have filled up as smoke from the wine country fires has made it difficult to breath in the Bay Area.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District warned Thursday that the unhealthy air levels would continue at least until Sunday for the North Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula and parts of the East Bay.
Across the region, breathing and surgical masks have sold out.
But Kelly-Moore Paints announced Thursday it would be giving away 10,000 3M particle masks while supplies last. Each family will be limited to five masks.
These masks are available only at the following Kelly Moore Paint locations.
- Kelly-Moore Paints in Rohnert Park
- Kelly-Moore Paints in Novato
- Kelly-Moore Paints in Vacaville