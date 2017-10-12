National Guard Team Arrives From SoCal To Help In Wildfire Effort

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Members of the California National Guard from Southern California were brought in to help battle the ongoing deadly wildfires in wine country.
Approximately 100 soldiers of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team flew in from Los Alamitos to Moffett Field in Mountain View late Wednesday night.
“Particularly this group will be helping with setting up shelters and also helping with some of the other local law enforcement efforts that are out in the area,” said Capt. Roderick Bersamina of the 129th Rescue Wing, which is based at Moffett Field.
Major General David Baldwin of the California National Guard said the group is part of a 500-person battalion that was mobilized Wednesday. Additional members are expected to arrive in the fire zone on Thursday and more members will be on the way.
Baldwin said at a news conference on Thursday that the guard has 1,600 personnel already in the fire zone.
“The California National Guard continues to provide a broad spectrum of military support to help people in both the affected and threatened communities,” Baldwin said.
Along with sheltering evacuees, Baldwin said the guard is assisting in a “broad spectrum” of other missions including aerial firefighting, providing fuel to first responders, security, damage assessment and communications support.