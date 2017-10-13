DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Washington State – Cal Game Played Despite Wildfire Smoke Pollution

Cougars v. Bears
Vic Enwere and Ross Bowers celebrate after Enwere scored a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars during the first quarter. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

BERKELEY (CBS/AP) — The game between the Washington State Cougars and California Golden Bears went ahead as planned Friday night despite poor air quality from the fires in nearby wine country.

The Pac-12 said that the conference and schools decided Friday afternoon to play the game as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. The conference said the safety of players and fans drove the decision.

The Golden Bears’ Vic Wharton III looks to avoid the tackle of the Cougars’ Jalen Thompson during the first quarter Oct. 13, 2017. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The NCAA Sports Science Institute says it’s not safe to play when the air quality index is more than 200. In Berkeley, it was 154 in the middle of the afternoon — still considered unhealthy.

Some security guards at Memorial Stadium were wearing masks — a defense against an airborne opponent.

Stanford says its game Saturday night against Oregon also is on as scheduled and Sunday’s Raiders-Chargers game is still on in Oakland.

