Firefighters Battle Advancing Wildfires; Search For Victims Continues

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Firefighters battling the deadliest wildfires outbreak in California history were in a race with Mother Nature Friday to gain footholds on several major blazes that have claimed at least 31 lives and turned once picturesque wine country vistas into piles of ash and debris.

The National Weather Service said the firefighters would have a window of about 10 hours of favorable weather before red flag warning conditions were predicted to return to the fire area by 5 p.m.

The warning, running until 11 p.m. Saturday, predicted winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 40 mph. Humidity levels of 20-30 percent were also expected. The areas at most risk, the weather service said, were the Napa County hills, around Mount Saint Helena and the hills of eastern Sonoma County.

An ominous forecast for the hundreds of weary firefighters who have come to the region from around the country and state and as far away as Australia to help battle the flames.

Two cities were the focal point of firefighter efforts early Friday. Flames continued to advance toward the small wine country communities of Calistoga and Geyserville.

As darkness fell in Geyserville on Thursday night, the flames on the ground in the surrounding forest look like streams of lava. Fire captain Tony McHale says it’s hard to predict what will happen with this blaze.

“It’s a mixed fuel bed — you have light, flashy fuels, these are your grasses, your lighter brush. Then that ladders into heavier brush and timber. Its mixed — that means it can create erratic fire behavior,” he explained.

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said fire crews have kept the advancing flames at bay even though the fire jumped Highway 29. No damage has been reported within the city limits.

He also warned any residents trying to return to mandatory evacuation areas that they will be distracting from the firefighting effort.

“If you are not a first responder, you are not welcome,” he said.

In Napa County, the Nuns Fire merged with another wildfire overnight and was advancing along Dry Creek Road midway between Napa and Yountville. Firefighters raced to halt the fire’s advance.

In Mendocino County, where a wildfires outbreak has claimed at last 8 lives, firefighters were battling shifting winds as they fought to gain control of the flames.

The fires have charred more than 191,000 acres and at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

While firefighters battled the blazes, search crews assisted by cadaver dogs were poised to return to burned out neighborhoods in Santa Rosa and elsewhere in Sonoma County to find any sign of the hundreds still missing.

The death toll from the fires grew to 31 on Thursday. The wildfires in Sonoma and Mendocino counties together have now become the deadliest in California history.

While the Oakland Hills fire of 1991 killed 25 people by itself and the Griffith Park fire in Los Angeles in 1933 killed 29, never in recorded state history have so many people been killed by a simultaneous series of fires, said Daniel Berlant, a deputy director with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said officials were still investigating hundreds of reports of missing people and that recovery teams were conducting “targeted searches” for specific residents at their last known addresses.

“We have found bodies almost completely intact, and we have found bodies that were nothing more than ash and bones,” said the sheriff, whose office released the names of 10 of the dead, all age 57 or older, on Thursday.

California fire officials were also investigating whether downed power lines and other utility equipment failures may have triggered the fires.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Janet Upton says it’s unclear if downed power lines and live wires resulted from fires or started them.

She said Thursday that investigators are looking into that and other possible causes.

Meanwhile late Thursday, the state Public Utilities Commission ordered PG&E to preserve any documents related to a possible cause of the fires.

There was some good news in Napa County late Thursday night — mandatory evacuation orders were lifted include: the area around Silverado Country Club, Monticello Park, and The Avenues, in addition to the area west of Silverado Trail between Harman Avenue and state Highway 128.

Several roads in the area, however, remain closed. Closed roads include the intersection of Atlas Peak Road and Westgate Drive and the intersection of Monticello Road and Vichy Avenue.

Like many area residents, Lisa Ledson, is dealing with loss. While her home was an under advisory evacuation, the neighborhood where she grew up has been laid to waste by the Peak fire.

“My family has lived in Kenwood since the mid-1800s, so my entire childhood is burned to a crisp right now,” she said. “It’s hard.”

Ledson was fine, she said, until she drove past Annadel State Park. It’s a place she went often growing up, now largely consumed in the 7,555-acre Adobe Fire.

“It’s weird,” Ledson said. “Like someone almost taking an eraser and erasing your history.”

Among the homes destroyed by the blaze were those of former San Francisco Mayor Frank Jordan and of ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz.

Schulz’s son, Monte Schulz, said a fire on Monday torched the Santa Rosa homes of his stepmother, 78-year-old Jean Schulz, and his brother, Craig Schulz.

They were able to escape and were with other relatives.

Schulz says he’s been told the home where his famous cartoonist father died and all the memorabilia in it are gone.

Smoke from the blazes also continued to choke Bay Area skies early Friday. Across the region, dozens of schools and colleges remained closed because of health concerns from the polluted skies.

The University of California-Berkeley said it expected to host a Friday night college football game as scheduled Friday night, but several prep gridiron games had been cancelled.

The Oakland Raiders said they were in consultation with the NFL over their Sunday afternoon contest.

Major Northern California Wildfires (Source: Cal Fire)

As of 6:30 p.m. PT

BUTTE COUNTY

Cherokee Fire – 8,360 acres, 65% contained – Off Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane, Oroville

La Porte Fire – 6,109 acres, 25% contained – La Porte Rd. and Oro Bangor Hwy, Bangor

LAKE COUNTY

Sulphur Fire – 2,500 acres, 55% contained – Off Hwy 20, Sulphur Bank Road, Clearlake Oaks

MENDOCINO COUNTY

Redwood/Potter Fires – 32,100 acres, 5% contained – N of Hwy 20, W of Mendocino Nat’l Forest

NAPA COUNTY

Partrick Fire – 10,817 acres, 3% contained – Off Partrick Road, W of Napa

Tubbs Fire – 34,770 acres, 10% contained – Off Hwy 128 and Bennett Ln, Calistoga

SOLANO/NAPA COUNTY

Atlas Fire – 43,762 acres, 7% contained – Off Atlas Peak Rd, south of Lake Berryessa

SONOMA COUNTY

37 Fire – 1,660 acres, 90% contained – Hwy 37 & Lakeville Highway

Adobe Fire – 7,900 acres, 1% contained – Near Kenwood

Nuns/Norrbom Fires – 17,798 acres, 3% contained – Hwy 12, N of Glen Ellen

Pocket Fire – 8,430 acres, 0% contained – Off Pocket Ranch Rd and Ridge Ranch Rd, Geyserville

Pressley Fire – 473 acres, 1% contained – East of Rohnert Park

YUBA COUNTY

Cascade Fire – 10,200 acres, 45% contained – Cascade Wy & Marysville Rd, N of Collins Lake