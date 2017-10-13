Ghost Ship Fire Documentary Premieres In Oakland

OAKLAND (LIVE 105) – It’s hard to keep track of all the tragedies grabbing headlines – the fires in North Bay, the shooting in Las Vegas, the hurricane in Puerto Rico. Sadly, as time goes by, we often forget the significance of these life changing events. Still, one local filmmaker is ensuring people never forget the impact of last year’s Ghost Ship Fire.

Zach Bateman is a Bay Area native. As a musician and creative type, he’s grown up in and around the East Bay underground scene. So when 36 people lost their lives last December – many of them young artists themselves – Zach felt compelled to bring the underground into the spotlight.

Underground Under Review sheds light on artists collectives in the East Bay, explaining their place in creative circles, and chronicling the changes the scene has faced since the Ghost Ship tragedy. Interviews and people involved with this documentary include Grammy Award winner Fantastic Negrito, East Bay Punk Legend Jello Biafra, Angel Nova of The Phenomenauts, and many more.

The film premieres tonight – Friday, October 13th – at The Uptown in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased here.

Ahead of the premiere, filmmaker Zach Bateman stopped by the Kevin Klein Live studio to chat with Kevin and Ally. Check out the audio below as they discuss the importance of the underground scene, what it felt like creating the film, and how the Ghost Ship Fire continues to resonate with many.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.