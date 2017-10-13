Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘Professor Marston And The Wonder Women’ and ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews a film about the man who came up with the story of ‘Wonder Woman’. Plus the Netflix comedy/drama starring Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and Adam Sandler
PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMEN (R) 108 min
Studio: Annapurna Pictures / Sony Pictures
Written by: Angela Robinson
Director: Angela Robinson
Starring: Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote
About The Movie:
In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans) to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940’s. While Marston’s feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her ‘sexual perversity’, he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston (Rebecca Hall) and their lover Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote), two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research — while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.
THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES (NOT RATED) 112 min
Studio: Netflix
Written by: Noah Baumbach
Directed: Noah Baumbach
Starring: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Elizabeth Marvel, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Judd Hirsch, Sigourney Weaver and more
About The Movie:
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is the emotional and comic intergenerational tale of adult siblings (Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel) contending with the long shadow their strong-willed father (Dustin Hoffman) has cast over their lives.
