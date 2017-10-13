Multiple Wine Country Fires Merge Into Nuns Fire

NAPA COUNTY (KPIX 5) – Several of the large fires burning in Wine Country have consolidated Friday according to authorities, with some are crossing over from Sonoma County into Napa County.

Five of the big fires are now being called the Nuns Fire. Prior to Friday morning, the Adobe, Norrbom, and Nuns fires had merged into one. Now the Partrick and Pressley fires are also expected to join the Nuns Fire.

The Cal Fire chief told KPIX 5 that a sixth smaller fire is in that mix too.

With another red-flag warning and increased wind gusts forecast to take effect later Friday, fire crews hope to get a lot of productive work done while the weather is still cooperating.

“We have a fire line that is uncontained and any time we have an uncontained fire line, it is a big concern because it will continue to progress,” explained Cal Fire Chief Barry Biermann. “Anywhere we have uncontained lines, where we need to reinforce line that still has fire activity in it, those are our priorities right now.”

Some of the big fires on the Sonoma side of the ridge are now working their way onto the Napa side, compounding the effort of putting them out and officially making some of these fires a two-county problem.

Among the major areas of concern in Napa County are:

Dry Creek Road

Mount Veeder in Lokoya

Areas above Rutherford and St. Helena

These areas are where Cal Fire said the flames are heading. Officials plan to put containment lines in there Friday.

The Nuns Fire has grown to just over 44,000 acres and is only five percent contained.