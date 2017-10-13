Nearly 100 Flights Canceled At SFO Due To Wildfire Smoke

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) – Smoke from wildfires in the North Bay and haze have reduced visibility at San Francisco International Airport Friday morning causing some delays and cancellations, airport officials said.

As of about 10 a.m., 94 flights had been canceled and about 15 percent of flights were delayed an average of 60 to 75 minutes.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for flight details.

The air quality this morning at the airport is such that unusually sensitive people should consider reduced prolonged or heavy exertion.

But air quality is forecast to be unhealthy later at the airport, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

When the air quality is bad, emergency officials suggest people stay inside with windows and doors closed. People should also avoid running fans and air conditioners that bring smoke inside.

People should consider leaving the area if they suffer problems from smoke inhalation.

