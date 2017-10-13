DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Sonoma Man Arrested For Suspected Looting In Wildfire Zone

Filed Under: Looting, Morgan Plumere, Sonoma, Wine Country wildfires

SONOMA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sonoma man Thursday afternoon on suspicion of stealing prescription medications and an emergency fire shelter kit from a fire agency, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 3:10 p.m. about a physical fight in Maxwell Farms Regional Park at 100 Verano Ave. in Sonoma, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Morgan Plumere, 30, of Sonoma allegedly rode away from the fight on a bicycle. The reporting party heard Plumere tell a neighbor, “All I did was steal these glasses,” Crum said.

WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage | How To Help

Plumere was contacted by sheriff’s deputies and found to be in possession of a bottle of insulin and prescription pills belonging to a female, sunglasses, an emergency fire shelter kit with “SMFD” written on it, a portable radio that was stolen Oct. 5 from La Prenda Vineyards in Sonoma, a baggie containing white residue and unused syringes, Crum said.

Morgan Plumere (left), along with the items he allegedly stole. Plumere was arrested in Sonoma on October 13, 2017. (Sonoma Sheriff Facebook)

Morgan Plumere (left), along with the items he allegedly stole. Plumere was arrested in Sonoma on October 13, 2017. (Sonoma Sheriff Facebook)

Plumere was on probation for previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property, according to the Sonoma County Jail log.

He was booked under $25,000 bail for felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor petty theft during a local state of emergency, misdemeanor petty theft, and possession of an opium pipe.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch