Sonoma Man Arrested For Suspected Looting In Wildfire Zone

SONOMA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sonoma man Thursday afternoon on suspicion of stealing prescription medications and an emergency fire shelter kit from a fire agency, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 3:10 p.m. about a physical fight in Maxwell Farms Regional Park at 100 Verano Ave. in Sonoma, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Morgan Plumere, 30, of Sonoma allegedly rode away from the fight on a bicycle. The reporting party heard Plumere tell a neighbor, “All I did was steal these glasses,” Crum said.

Plumere was contacted by sheriff’s deputies and found to be in possession of a bottle of insulin and prescription pills belonging to a female, sunglasses, an emergency fire shelter kit with “SMFD” written on it, a portable radio that was stolen Oct. 5 from La Prenda Vineyards in Sonoma, a baggie containing white residue and unused syringes, Crum said.

Plumere was on probation for previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property, according to the Sonoma County Jail log.

He was booked under $25,000 bail for felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor petty theft during a local state of emergency, misdemeanor petty theft, and possession of an opium pipe.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

