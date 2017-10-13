Suspect In Weekend BART Stabbing Arrested

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the weekend stabbing of two people at BART’s Lafayette station, authorities said.

BART police said Craig Cuthbert, a transient from Salt Lake City, turned himself in to San Francisco police and was being held on several charges.

The stabbing was reported about 9:45 a.m. Sunday with the suspect fleeing the station after a violent altercation with two other men.

BART police detectives pulled the surveillance video from the Pittsburg-bound train car and released it to other Bay Area law enforcement agencies in their efforts to locate the suspect.

Investigators said the video showed that two men had boarded the train at the Rockridge station and walked through the car before stopping by a sleeping man.

The men allegedly grabbed the sleeping man’s backpack and took several items out, but walked away as the man awoke and confronted them. All three got off the train at Lafayette, where a fight broke out.

The two men were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, but they have not been cooperating with officers in their investigation of the incident.