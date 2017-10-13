Homeowners Impacted By Wine Country Fires Can Get Property Tax Relief

SANTA ROSA (KCBS) – With the property tax deadline looming, relief is available for homeowners in Northern California whose homes have been destroyed or damaged in the wildfires.
The State Board of Equalization said affected homeowners are eligible for a program that temporarily re-assesses their property to reflect a lower value based on its damaged condition.
People who live in counties where the governor has declared a state of emergency may also apply for a deferral of their next property tax payment without penalties or interest.
Homeowners can get more information on these programs at the Board of Equalization’s website.