Governor Brown, Senators Feinstein, Harris Visit Fire-Ravaged North Bay Saturday

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Gov. Jerry Brown and both U.S. senators from California will visit the fire-ravaged areas of the North Bay and attend a private briefing and a community meeting in Santa Rosa Saturday afternoon.
Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris will join Brown in the tour, the private briefing on the fires and the meeting.
The City of Santa Rosa Fire Department, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Cal Fire, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the City of Santa Rosa will participate in the briefing and the meeting.
The meetings will take place at Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave., in Santa Rosa, the governor’s office said.
Immediately following the private briefing with emergency management officials, Gov. Brown and the senators will hold a media availability at 2 p.m. The community meeting will follow the press conference.
