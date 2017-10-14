DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Greiss Stops 40 Shots, Islanders Beat Sharks 4-3

Filed Under: Hockey, NHL, San Jose Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Thomas Greiss stopped 40 shots, Brock Nelson scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the slumping San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Islanders improved to 1-1 on their three-game, five-day West Coast trip. The Sharks are 1-3 on their season-opening five-game homestand.

Nelson made it 2-1 at 13:33 of the second period, capitalizing on an open look in front of the goal after Joshua Ho-Sang’s pass from behind the net.

The Sharks led after Kevin Labanc’s power-play goal at 4:16 of the first. Labanc was in the left circle when he rebounded a deflection and fired a wrist shot that slipped through Greiss’ pads.

The Islanders tied it when Anders Lee tipped one in at 17:02 of the first.

Cal Clutterbuck scored an empty-net goal at with 1:10 left in the game.

The Islanders failed to score on three power plays. The Sharks penalty killing unit hasn’t allowed a power-play goal in 12 chances over its last three games.

The Sharks had a short-handed scoring chance after Joakim Ryan was called for holding at 14:33 in the third period, when Greiss turned away Chris
Tierney’s shot in front of the goal.

NOTES: Islanders C Alan Quine (wrist) is with the team on its West Coast trip and has been practicing. He’ll likely go to Bridgeport of the AHL on a conditioning assignment if he’s ready when the team returns home on Monday. … RW Clutterbuck (hip) was in Saturday’s lineup after missing the last three games and C Jordan Eberle was on the ice a day after missing Friday’s practice with an injury he suffered in practice the previous day. … Sharks D Paul Martin missed a second straight game with a lower body injury. Coach Pete DeBoer said the injury is day-to-day.

UP NEXT
Islanders: At the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.
Sharks: Host the Montreal Canadians on Tuesday night.
___
More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch