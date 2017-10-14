Harvey Weinstein Expelled from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revoked by its board.

The decision was reached Saturday in an emergency session. It comes after recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein going back decades. The move by the Academy is virtually unprecedented.

The Academy is the world’s top movie organization and is home to the Oscars.

In a brief statement, the Academy said it sends a message that “sexually predatory behavior” in the film industry is over.

Weinstein was ousted a week ago from The Weinstein Co., the movie and TV production company he co-founded and which now is struggling to survive this scandal.

He has denied the accusations.

Weinstein’s brother Bob — co-founder of the company now struggling to survive — says he had no idea “the type of predator” his brother is accused of being.

Bob Weinstein says he’s in a “waking nightmare.”

Bob operated in the shadow of his much more public brother for three decades as they partnered in Miramax and, more recently, The Weinstein Co.

But in an interview published Saturday by The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he and Harvey have barely spoken in five years, explaining they ran separate divisions of their company from opposite coasts.

Bob said he knew Harvey was unfaithful to his wife, but had no idea of the alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault. He says he feels “sick for the victims.”

