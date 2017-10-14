DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Porn King Offers $10 Million Bounty For Trump Dirt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pornography publisher Larry Flynt is offering “up to $10 million” to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

He lays out the offer in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of The Washington Post.

During last year’s presidential campaign, Flynt dangled $1 million to anyone who could turn over video or audio capturing Trump behaving in an illegal or sexually demeaning manner. That followed the release of the 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump bragged of imposing himself on women.

In Sunday’s ad, Flynt asks for any “smoking gun” that is fit to publish and drives Trump from office. The White House didn’t comment.

  1. Jess Slater says:
    October 14, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    i’d like to suggest picking an heir and drawing up a will BEFORE you turn over the goods. the joy and elation brought on by getting trumpenstein kicked out on his orange but may very well kill you! think of your heirs!

