White House Approves Direct Aid to Individuals in Fire-Ravaged Counties

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The White House has approved California’s request for direct aid to people in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, and Yuba counties who have suffered losses in the fires, the governor’s office announced.
Gov. Jerry Brown’s office announced that survivors whose primary residences are in those areas can apply online for federal Individual Disaster Assistance at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at (800) 621-3362 seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition to individual assistance for families, California has also secured public assistance for Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Solano, Sonoma and Yuba counties. The money will go to help the counties remove debris and take other protective measures.
