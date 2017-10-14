DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

White House Approves Direct Aid to Individuals in Fire-Ravaged Counties

Filed Under: California Wildfires, Disaster Relief, Federal aid, Gov. Brown, Wildfires, Wine Country wildfires

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The White House has approved California’s request for direct aid to people in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, and Yuba counties who have suffered losses in the fires, the governor’s office announced.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s office announced that survivors whose primary residences are in those areas can apply online for federal Individual Disaster Assistance at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at (800) 621-3362 seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to individual assistance for families, California has also secured public assistance for Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Solano, Sonoma and Yuba counties. The money will go to help the counties remove debris and take other protective measures.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch