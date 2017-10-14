Wind-Whipped Firestorm Roars Into Sonoma Valley Neighborhood

SONOMA (CBS SF) — Howling winds whipped the Nun Complex Fire into an ember-filled firestorm early Saturday, burning several homes and forcing at least 400 homes in the Sonoma Valley to be evacuated less than two miles from the Sonoma city square.

Sonoma County spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said early Saturday that residents needed “to get out now.”

The neighborhoods covered by the new order were:

7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.

North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.

8th St E north of Denmark St.

E MacArthur St east of 7th St E

Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd

Only a single ridge separate the growing fire and the city of Sonoma. An army of firefighters were waging a battle to halt the advance, but the winds have created hot, ember-filled wind gusts.

The area has been under a red flag warning since 5 p.m. Friday, but forecasters said the strongest winds were expected from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. In the Sonoma Valley winds were steady at 20 mph with gusts measuring 30-40 mph.

The Tubbs Fire was also being whipped back into new life and spreading. The new evacuations were also ordered in fire-ravaged Santa Rosa for all areas and roads north and south off of Highway 12 between Adobe Canyon Road and Calistoga Road.

Included in the order were all of Skyhawk, Mountain Hawk and much of Rincon Valley. Oakmont also remained a mandatory evacuation area.

The reinvigorated fires were wiping out some of the gains made by the hundreds of firefighters on Friday. At nightfall, the Tubbs Fire was 44 percent contained, the Atlas Fire 45 percent, the Sulphur Fire 60 percent, the Redwood Valley Fire 20 percent, the Pocket Fire 5 percent and the Nuns Fire 10 percent.

Overnight, the death toll was lowered to 35 after Sonoma officials determined one victim had been double counted.