Novato Fire Crews Respond To Fire Along Hwy 101

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Units from the Novato Fire Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire on the west side of US-101 between San Marin Drive and Delong Avenue, according to authorities.

Marin CHP posted about the fire on social media shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from the freeway.

The Novato Police Department is closing streets in the area. Authorities also gave an evacuation order for Carmel Court.

NOVATO Firefighters 🔥 putting out a hill fire in Novato at 330-335pm near @NUSD1 district office on hill adjacent to Grant ave @marinij pic.twitter.com/AezX2D5eIj — GregoryFister (@gregoryfister) October 15, 2017

Shortly before 4 p.m., the San Rafael Fire Department tweeted that forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Location of veg. fire in @NovatoFireDist. Forward progress of fire stopped. Great job! 38°06'45.8"N 122°34'33.1"W https://t.co/oS7Hf5gGaF — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) October 15, 2017

Anyone traveling into this area of Novato, should stay alert for responding emergency vehicles and avoid the area if possible. Drivers are warned not to attempt to access closed roads.