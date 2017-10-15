DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Novato Fire Crews Respond To Fire Along Hwy 101

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Units from the Novato Fire Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire on the west side of US-101 between San Marin Drive and Delong Avenue, according to authorities.

Marin CHP posted about the fire on social media shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from the freeway.

The Novato Police Department is closing streets in the area. Authorities also gave an evacuation order for Carmel Court.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the San Rafael Fire Department tweeted that forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Anyone traveling into this area of Novato, should stay alert for responding emergency vehicles and avoid the area if possible. Drivers are warned not to attempt to access closed roads.

