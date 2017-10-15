DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Oakland Raiders To Donate $1 Million To Wildfire Relief

Filed Under: Napa, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, Wine Country wildfires

OAKLAND (AP) — The Oakland Raiders say they will donate $1 million toward the relief and recovery effort in California wine country.

The NFL team trains in Napa, and long before that, in Santa Rosa, during the offseason.

Team owner Mark Davis says the cities served as the Raiders’ summer home for more than 40 years, and the team has built long-lasting relationships with the people and businesses there.

His message to them: “In this time of need, we will be there for you as you have been there for us.”

Earlier Sunday, the team held a moment of silence as part of a pregame ceremony for those affected by the wildfires before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch