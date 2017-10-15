Report: Kaepernick Considering Grievance Against NFL Owners

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has remained unemployed for months, is exploring his options to file a grievance against the NFL owners, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

The grievance, which has yet to be announced by the NFL or the NFLPA, would be that Kaepernick has been unemployed not because of his skillset, but because he decided to take a knee during the national anthem back in 2016 preseason in protest of racial inequalities that exist in America.

Players taking knees became a thing during the 2016 season and really mushroomed as the 2017 season began. There were hundreds of players taking knees in the early weeks of the season, with things getting particularly heated after President Donald Trump said NFL owners should “fire” any “son of a b—-” who doesn’t stand for the anthem.

>>Read More At CBSSports.com