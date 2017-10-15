DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

SF State, Contra Costa Schools Set To Reopen Monday

Filed Under: San Francisco State University, West Contra Costa Unified School District, Wine Country wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco State University and schools in the West Contra Costa Unified School District will reopen and resume a regular schedule Monday, officials said Sunday.

The officials continue to monitor the air quality related to the wildfires in the North Bay but air quality is expected to be more favorable this week.

Schools in Contra Costa were closed Thursday and Friday and all school activities canceled during the weekend because of poor air quality, which was caused by the wildfires in the North Bay.   

All classes and after-school activities such as athletic events and practices will resume Monday unless the air quality gets worse.

Rain is expected on Thursday and winds are forecast to blow east.

