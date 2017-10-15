Two Homes Damaged In San Jose Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A grass fire in the South Bay did significant damage to two houses Sunday afternoon inEast San Jose Hills, according to authorities
Flames broke out at around 1 p.m. on Miguelita Road.
Crews quickly transitioned from a brush fire response to a structure response, getting water on the roofs of the two homes that were ignited during the fire.
Crews were eventually able to knock down the fire. There were no injuries.
Fire investigators are looking into whether arcing power lines caused the fire.