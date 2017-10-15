Wildfire Victims Remembered With Tears And Prayers

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — At emotional religious services across wine country Sunday those who have been killed in the deadliest outbreak of wildfires in California history were remembered with tears, prayers and heavy hearts.

Five new bodies were recovered Saturday to bring the total number of dead to 40 with more than 200 people still missing and unaccounted for. The victims were grandmothers, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, uncles and aunts.

Gov. Jerry Brown, touring the devastation accompanied by U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris on Saturday, summed up what many were thinking within their hearts.

“It’s a horror that no one could have imagined,” Brown said, after driving past hundreds of “totally destroyed” homes.

Many also paused to be thankful even if they had lost their homes.

“Our home is gone, but you know what? My family got out,” Janine Marsden told KPIX. “They got out.”

And the battle being waged by the 3,000 firefighters who have come to the region from all over California and the West is far from over. On Saturday and again early Sunday, red-flag warning level wind gusts breathed new life into the wildfires burning in the region.

Homes were destroyed near the picturesque town of Sonoma Saturday, but firefighters were able to save the historic Buena Visa Winery and several other landmarks from damage.

Dean Vincent Bordigioni, winemaker and proprietor at the Annadel Estate Winery awoke at 3 a.m. Saturday with flames erupting on the ridge above his property.

“Things went to hell last night,” he said. “They’ve got a good fight going on.”

Late Saturday night, firefighters were battling to keep the Nuns-Partrick Complex fire’s advance near Sonoma from destroying a vital transmission n tower that was a key component of Cal Fire’s communication system.

A week after the blazes began, the fire zone had swollen to an area as long as 100 miles on a side. The flames have destroyed at least 5,700 homes and businesses.

Thousands remained evacuated and the week-long agony of not knowing what has happened to their homes has reached a boiling point. Confrontations with police and National Guardsmen at checkpoints barring entry into the burned out areas have become commonplace. Several evacuation orders have been lifted, but the residents still have not been allowed to return to their homes.

“We’re on pins and needles,” Travis Oglesby, who evacuated from his home in Santa Rosa, said to Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano on Saturday. “We’re hearing about looting.”

Although some evacuees were returning home in Mendocino County, the latest estimates were that about 100,000 people still were under evacuation orders.

In Santa Rosa, some residents were allowed to return to the fire-ravaged Coffey Park neighborhood — a scene of near total devastation and death when the Tubbs Fire ripped through on Sunday and Monday.

Brian Baca was among the more fortunate. His home while slightly damaged was not destroyed.

“We walked outside and the sky was just glowing,” he said recalling his family’s escape. “It was completely surreal just.”

The Berkeley Fire Department released a video late Saturday night from a dashcam showing the inferno its crews drove into early Monday in Santa Rosa

Meanwhile, in Mendocino County — 70 miles north of California’s fabled wine country of Napa and Sonoma counties — some residents feel ignored as they deal with their own catastrophic wildfires.

“We have been hit just as hard as anyone,” said Sonya Campbell, who lost her house to the fires. “I don’t get why we aren’t getting any attention.”

On Saturday, there was a mixture of anger and resignation in McCarty’s Bar here to Mendocino County’s fire taking a publicity backseat to the others.

Thousands were evacuated and hundreds lost their homes. Eight have died here, including 14-year-old Kai Shepherd, whose parents and sister suffered severe burns.

Major Northern California Wildfires (Source: Cal Fire)

As of Saturday 9:00 p.m. PT

SONOMA COUNTY

Nuns/Norrbom/Pressley/Adobe/Partrick Fires – 46,104 acres, 10% contained – Hwy 12, N of Glen Ellen, Kenwood

Pocket Fire – 10,996 acres, 5% contained – Off Pocket Ranch Rd and Ridge Ranch Rd, Geyserville

LAKE COUNTY

Sulphur Fire – 2,500 acres, 65% contained – Off Hwy 20, Sulphur Bank Road, Clearlake Oaks

MENDOCINO COUNTY

Redwood/Potter Fires – 34,000 acres, 20% contained – N of Hwy 20, W of Mendocino Nat’l Forest

SOLANO / NAPA COUNTY

Atlas Fire – 50, 403 acres, 48% contained – Off Atlas Peak Rd, south of Lake Berryessa

BUTTE COUNTY

Cherokee Fire – 8,417 acres, 75% contained – Off Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane, Oroville

La Porte Fire – 6,144 acres, 77% contained – La Porte Rd. and Oro Bangor Hwy, Bangor

YUBA COUNTY

Cascade Fire – 9,961 acres, 81% contained – Cascade Wy & Marysville Rd, N of Collins Lake

