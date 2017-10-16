DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Gender Neutral Option Coming To California Driver’s Licenses

Filed Under: California, Driver's Licences, Gender Neutral, Gov. Jerry Brown, Non-Binary

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a measure allowing Californians to identify their gender as “non-binary” on driver’s licenses if they don’t identify as male or female.

The bill was among the last of 977 bills that Brown acted on before a deadline Sunday night.

California now joins Oregon in allowing a gender-neutral option on driver’s licenses and state identification cards. The legislation also makes it easier for people to change their names and genders on other official documents such as birth certificates.

SB179 is California’s latest effort to remove barriers for LGBT residents amid a growing national discussion about gender identity. The state has banned unnecessary travel to states deemed hostile to LGBT people and has expanded gender-neutral bathrooms.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch