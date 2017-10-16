Caltrain Strikes Unoccupied Car On Tracks In San Mateo

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Caltrain service is resuming after a train struck an unoccupied vehicle in San Mateo Monday morning, according to the transit agency.
Northbound train No. 227 struck the vehicle on East 25th Avenue, Caltrain officials wrote on Twitter at 9:10 a.m.
No injuries were reported aboard the train, which continued on toward San Francisco after being delayed for more than 20 minutes, Caltrain officials said.
Trains are moving at maximum authorized speeds through the area again as of shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Caltrain.
