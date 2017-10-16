WATCH LIVE: Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio News Conference

Fox News Correspondent Slams Radiohead as “Elaborate Moaning and Whining”

"I’ve been having to pretend to like Radiohead for years." - Kat Timpf
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – When it comes to mindful, thought-provoking critiques of heady art-rockers Radiohead, Fox News is probably not the first place most music aficionados would look.

Timpf thinks they’re a shoo-in, since in her estimation, the institution is “about fame, and not talent.”

The correspondent elaborated on her thoughts, oversharing along the way with quite a bit to unpack.

“I don’t even like them,” Timpf said of Thom Yorke and company, “but the kind of guys that I like have to be three things: strange, malnourished, and sad. Those guys always like Radiohead, so I’ve been having to pretend to like Radiohead for years to get these men, even though the music is just elaborate moaning and whining for ringtone sounds. You know what, if that’s not fame and power that will get me to do that for someone else, then I don’t know what is.”

