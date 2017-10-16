DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Jury Selection Ramps Up In Kate Steinle Murder Trial

Filed Under: Homicide, Jose Ines Garcia-Zarate, Kate Steinle, Pier 14 Shooting, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A key phase of jury selection started Monday in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a woman on a busy San Francisco pier, in a killing that set off a fierce national immigration debate.

Mexican national Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who was deported five times, has admitted to fatally shooting 32-year-old Kate Steinle while she walked with her father on a San Francisco pier crowded with tourists.

He has said the shooting was accidental and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Earlier this month, lawyers summoned hundreds of potential jurors to fill out questionnaires to help narrow the selection pool.

San Francisco Superior Court spokeswoman Megan Filly said Monday that 160 jurors reported Monday for questioning.

Media were not granted access.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch